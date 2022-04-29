-
Andrew Putnam shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Andrew Putnam hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at even for the tournament.
On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Putnam had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Putnam's tee shot went 154 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 18 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
At the 459-yard par-4 15th, Putnam got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Putnam to even for the round.
After a 263 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 16th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.
On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.
