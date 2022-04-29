Andrew Novak putts well in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Andrew Novak hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Andrew Novak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Andrew Novak to 1 under for the round.

Novak missed the green on his first shot on the 170-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Novak to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Novak had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to 4 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Novak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Novak to 3 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Novak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Novak to 4 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Novak chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 5 under for the round.