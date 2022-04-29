Alvaro Ortiz shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Alvaro Ortiz hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Ortiz chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 10th, Ortiz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.

Ortiz hit his drive 358 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 637-yard par-5 12th. This moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Ortiz hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ortiz at 3 under for the round.