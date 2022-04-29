  • Alvaro Ortiz shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • Prior to the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Carlos Ortiz and brother Alvaro compete in the One-Club Challenge, playing one hole only using a driver.
    Features

    One-Club Challenge: Alvaro and Carlos Ortiz

    Prior to the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Carlos Ortiz and brother Alvaro compete in the One-Club Challenge, playing one hole only using a driver.