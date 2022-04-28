  • Alex Smalley putts well in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Alex Smalley makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Alex Smalley's second into the wind sets up birdie at Mexico Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Alex Smalley makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.