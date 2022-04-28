Alex Smalley putts well in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Alex Smalley hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the par-4 first, Alex Smalley's 103 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Alex Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

Smalley got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Smalley hit an approach shot from 102 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Smalley had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 4 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Smalley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 5 under for the round.