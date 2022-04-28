-
-
Alex Smalley putts well in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
-
April 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- April 28, 2022
-
Highlights
Alex Smalley's second into the wind sets up birdie at Mexico Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Alex Smalley makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Alex Smalley hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the par-4 first, Alex Smalley's 103 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Alex Smalley to 1 under for the round.
On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.
Smalley got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Smalley hit an approach shot from 102 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.
On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Smalley had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 4 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Smalley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 5 under for the round.
-
-