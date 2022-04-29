Adam Svensson shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Adam Svensson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at even for the tournament.

After a 309 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Svensson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Svensson's tee shot went 158 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 355 yard drive on the 498-yard par-4 second, Svensson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 520-yard par-4 fourth hole, Svensson had a 231 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Svensson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.