Adam Schenk shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Adam Schenk hit 6 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

At the 498-yard par-4 second, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Schenk's 218 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Schenk hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.