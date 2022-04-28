Adam Long shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Adam Long hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

Long got a bogey on the 498-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Long chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Long to even-par for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Long hit his tee shot 284 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 12th, Long chipped in his third shot from 18 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 2 under for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 17th, Long hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 4 under for the round.