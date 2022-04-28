Abraham Ancer shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Abraham Ancer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at even for the tournament.

At the 415-yard par-4 first, Ancer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.

On the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to even for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Ancer had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ancer to 2 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Ancer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Ancer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to even-par for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Ancer chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

Ancer got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to even for the round.