Strong putting brings Aaron Wise a 6-under 65 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Aaron Wise sinks 16-footer for birdie at Mexico Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Aaron Wise makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
Aaron Wise hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and finished the round bogey free.
On the 475-yard par-4 10th hole, Aaron Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 under for the round.
On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Wise had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.
After a 333 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Wise chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Wise's 203 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 6 under for the round.
