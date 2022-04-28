Strong putting brings Aaron Wise a 6-under 65 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Aaron Wise hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and finished the round bogey free.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th hole, Aaron Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Wise had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Wise chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Wise's 203 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 6 under for the round.