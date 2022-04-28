Aaron Rai putts himself to a 6-under 65 in first round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Aaron Rai hit 9 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Aaron Rai hit an approach shot from 246 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Aaron Rai to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Rai's 184 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 3 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 4 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Rai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rai to 5 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Rai hit his tee shot 303 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Rai to 6 under for the round.