Aaron Baddeley putts well but delivers a 4-over 75 first round in the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Aaron Baddeley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Aaron Baddeley's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Baddeley chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to even for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Baddeley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 3 over for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Baddeley's tee shot went 155 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 19 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Baddeley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 3 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Baddeley to 4 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Baddeley's tee shot went 222 yards to the right rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 4 over for the round.