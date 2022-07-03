Zach Johnson shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the John Deere Classic

Zach Johnson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 60th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 22 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 18 under; and Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, Callum Tarren, and Michael Gligic are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Johnson had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 3 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 4 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 3 over for the round.