Vince Whaley putts well in round four of the John Deere Classic

In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Vince Whaley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Whaley finished his round tied for 45th at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 20 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 17 under; and Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, and Callum Tarren are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

On the par-4 first, Vince Whaley's 92 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vince Whaley to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Whaley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Whaley to even-par for the round.

Whaley tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Whaley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Whaley had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to even for the round.

Whaley hit his tee at the green on the 158-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Whaley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.