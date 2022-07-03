Vaughn Taylor shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the John Deere Classic

In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Vaughn Taylor hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 26th at 10 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; Scott Stallings and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Callum Tarren is in 4th at 16 under.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Taylor's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Taylor's 114 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Taylor had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 15th, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 37-foot putt saving par. This put Taylor at 2 under for the round.