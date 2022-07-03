Tommy Gainey shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the John Deere Classic

Tommy Gainey hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Gainey finished his day tied for 51st at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 17 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Gainey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gainey to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gainey had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gainey to even for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Gainey chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gainey to 1 over for the round.

Gainey got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gainey to 2 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Gainey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gainey to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Gainey's 141 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gainey to 2 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Gainey chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gainey to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Gainey had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Gainey to 3 over for the round.