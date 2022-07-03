Taylor Moore shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the John Deere Classic

In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Taylor Moore hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 23rd at 11 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 22 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 18 under; and Scott Stallings and Callum Tarren are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Moore hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

Moore hit his tee at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 47-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Moore chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.