Stephan Jaeger putts well in round four of the John Deere Classic

In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Stephan Jaeger hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Jaeger finished his round tied for 27th at 10 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

Stephan Jaeger hit his drive to left side of the fairway on the 561-yard par-5 second, he then sank his 205 yard approach shot, carding a albatross for the hole. This moved Stephan Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th Jaeger hit his tee shot 322 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Jaeger to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Jaeger's 202 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 158-yard par-3 green 16th, Jaeger suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Jaeger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to 5 under for the round.