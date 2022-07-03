Seung-Yul Noh shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the John Deere Classic

In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Seung-Yul Noh hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 43rd at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 17 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

Noh got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Noh hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Noh to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Noh's 97 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to even-par for the round.

Noh hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 10th, Noh's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to even for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Noh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to even-par for the round.

At the 569-yard par-5 17th, Noh got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Noh to even for the round.