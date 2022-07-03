Seth Reeves shoots 8-over 79 in round four of the John Deere Classic

Seth Reeves hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Reeves finished his day in 66th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 17 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Reeves had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Reeves's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Reeves had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Reeves to 2 over for the round.

Reeves missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Reeves to 1 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Reeves got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Reeves to 4 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 476-yard par-4 18th, Reeves chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reeves to 8 over for the round.