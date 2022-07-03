  • Scott Stallings rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the John Deere Classic

  • In the final round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Scott Stallings makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Scott Stallings makes birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

    In the final round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Scott Stallings makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.