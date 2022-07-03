Scott Stallings rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the John Deere Classic

In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Scott Stallings hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Stallings finished his day tied for 4th at 17 under with Christopher Gotterup; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; and Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 18 under.

After a 353 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Scott Stallings chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott Stallings to 1 under for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to even-par for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 10th, Stallings chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to even for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Stallings chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.