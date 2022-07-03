Satoshi Kodaira finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the John Deere Classic

In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Satoshi Kodaira hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 30th at 10 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 17 under.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Kodaira's tee shot went 205 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 25 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kodaira's 125 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Kodaira hit an approach shot from 259 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.