Sam Ryder putts well in round four of the John Deere Classic

Sam Ryder hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his round tied for 62nd at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Sam Ryder had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sam Ryder to 2 under for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Ryder hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Ryder's 140 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 158-yard par-3 green 16th, Ryder suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.