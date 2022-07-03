Sahith Theegala shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the John Deere Classic

Sahith Theegala hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 16th at 12 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 17 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Theegala had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Theegala's tee shot went 197 yards to the fringe and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Theegala chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Theegala's 122 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Theegala hit his 245 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Theegala had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 5 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Theegala got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.