Ryan Moore shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the John Deere Classic

In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Ryan Moore hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 24th at 11 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 22 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 18 under; and Scott Stallings and Callum Tarren are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Moore's tee shot went 191 yards to the left intermediate rough and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to even for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Moore's 151 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Moore chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.