Rory Sabbatini shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the John Deere Classic

Rory Sabbatini hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 65th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the par-5 second, Sabbatini's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 476-yard par-4 18th, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.