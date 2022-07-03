Ricky Barnes shoots 6-over 77 in round four of the John Deere Classic

Ricky Barnes hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Barnes finished his round in 69th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Barnes's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Barnes to 3 over for the round.

Barnes got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 4 over for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Barnes reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Barnes at 3 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Barnes to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 10th, Barnes hit his 115 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Barnes to 3 over for the round.

Barnes got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Barnes to 4 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Barnes's tee shot went 179 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 8 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 4 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Barnes got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Barnes to 5 over for the round.

At the 476-yard par-4 18th, Barnes's his second shot went 181 yards to the intermediate rough, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.