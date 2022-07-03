Preston Stanley shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the John Deere Classic

Preston Stanley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 51st at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 17 under.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Stanley's tee shot went 201 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stanley had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to even for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Stanley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Stanley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Stanley's 179 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Stanley had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Stanley's tee shot went 171 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.