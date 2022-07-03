Peter Malnati shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the John Deere Classic

Peter Malnati hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 25th at 10 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Denny McCarthy, Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Bo Hoag, Patrick Flavin, Michael Gligic, Chesson Hadley, Patton Kizzire, Mark Hubbard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Chris Naegel, and Kelly Kraft are tied for 6th at 14 under.

Malnati hit his drive 361 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Malnati hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 226-yard par-3 green seventh, Malnati suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Malnati had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.