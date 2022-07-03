Patton Kizzire shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the John Deere Classic

Patton Kizzire hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 16th at 12 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 17 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kizzire had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kizzire chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Kizzire's his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kizzire's 117 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even-par for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 under for the round.