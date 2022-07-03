  • Patton Kizzire shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the John Deere Classic

  • In the final round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Patton Kizzire makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Patton Kizzire makes birdie on No. 16 at John Deere

    In the final round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Patton Kizzire makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.