Patrick Rodgers comes back from a rocky start in round four of the John Deere Classic

Patrick Rodgers hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Rodgers finished his round tied for 25th at 10 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Denny McCarthy, Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Bo Hoag, Patrick Flavin, Michael Gligic, Chesson Hadley, Patton Kizzire, Mark Hubbard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Chris Naegel, and Kelly Kraft are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Patrick Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Patrick Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Rodgers's tee shot went 207 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rodgers had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Rodgers missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 10th, Rodgers's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Rodgers's 107 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.