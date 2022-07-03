Patrick Flavin putts well in round four of the John Deere Classic

Patrick Flavin hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Flavin finished his round tied for 10th at 14 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 22 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 18 under; and Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, Callum Tarren, and Michael Gligic are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Patrick Flavin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Patrick Flavin to 1 under for the round.

At the 432-yard par-4 11th, Flavin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Flavin at 3 under for the round.

Flavin had a fantastic chip-in on the 215-yard par-3 12th. His tee shot went 178 yards to the left side of the fairway and his second shot went 8 yards to the left side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Flavin had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Flavin to 4 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Flavin chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Flavin to 5 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Flavin hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Flavin to 6 under for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Flavin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Flavin to 5 under for the round.