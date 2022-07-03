Omar Uresti shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the John Deere Classic

Omar Uresti hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Uresti finished his round tied for 68th at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Denny McCarthy, Scott Stallings, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Uresti had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uresti to 2 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Uresti reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uresti to 1 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 15th, Uresti chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Uresti to 2 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Uresti chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Uresti to 1 over for the round.