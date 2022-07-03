Nick Hardy shoots 7-under 64 in round four of the John Deere Classic

Nick Hardy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hardy finished his round tied for 31st at 10 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Denny McCarthy, Scott Stallings, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Hardy hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hardy had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hardy's 208 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hardy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Hardy hit an approach shot from 243 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hardy to 5 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Hardy to 6 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Hardy hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 7 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Hardy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 8 under for the round.

Hardy got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 7 under for the round.