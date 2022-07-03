Morgan Hoffmann shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the John Deere Classic

In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Morgan Hoffmann hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hoffmann finished his round tied for 54th at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Hoffmann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffmann to 2 under for the round.

Hoffmann missed the green on his first shot on the 186-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoffmann to 3 under for the round.

Hoffmann got a double bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hoffmann to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hoffmann's 138 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffmann to 2 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Hoffmann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffmann to 3 under for the round.