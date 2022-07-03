Michael Thompson shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the John Deere Classic

Michael Thompson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day in 59th at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 17 under.

Thompson hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Thompson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th Thompson hit his tee shot 308 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.