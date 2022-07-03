Michael Gligic shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the John Deere Classic

Michael Gligic hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 10th at 14 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 17 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Gligic had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

Gligic hit his drive 378 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Gligic's 123 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gligic to 2 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 5 under for the round.

Gligic got a double bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gligic to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 158-yard par-3 green 16th, Gligic suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.