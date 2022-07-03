Maverick McNealy shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the John Deere Classic

In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Maverick McNealy hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 8th at 15 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 17 under.

McNealy got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.

McNealy hit his drive 357 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, McNealy's 84 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to even for the round.

On the par-5 10th, McNealy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, McNealy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, McNealy chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.