  • Maverick McNealy shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the John Deere Classic

  • In the final round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Maverick McNealy makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Maverick McNealy makes birdie on No. 17 at John Deere

    In the final round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Maverick McNealy makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.