  • Matthias Schwab shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the John Deere Classic

  • In the final round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Matthias Schwab makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Matthias Schwab makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 4 at John Deere

    In the final round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Matthias Schwab makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.