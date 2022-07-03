Matthias Schwab shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the John Deere Classic

In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Matthias Schwab hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 16th at 12 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 17 under.

On his second stroke on the 416-yard par-4 first, Schwab went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left side of the fairway leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Schwab hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schwab at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Schwab's 147 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Schwab's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Schwab got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schwab to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Schwab had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 3 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 over for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Schwab chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.