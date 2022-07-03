Martin Trainer shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the John Deere Classic

In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Martin Trainer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Trainer finished his round in 66th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Denny McCarthy, Scott Stallings, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to even-par for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th Trainer hit his tee shot 325 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Trainer hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.