  • Martin Laird posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the final round of the John Deere Classic

  • In the final round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Martin Laird makes eagle on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Martin Laird drains a 20-foot eagle putt on No. 14 at John Deere

    In the final round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Martin Laird makes eagle on the par-4 14th hole.