Martin Laird posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the final round of the John Deere Classic

Martin Laird hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Laird finished his round tied for 27th at 10 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Denny McCarthy, Scott Stallings, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

At the 561-yard par-5 second, Martin Laird's his second shot went 182 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 79 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Laird hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

At the 361-yard par-4 14th, Laird had a 318-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 21-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Laird chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 4 under for the round.