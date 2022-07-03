  • Mark Hubbard shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the John Deere Classic

  • In the final round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Mark Hubbard makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-3 3rd hole.
    Mark Hubbard makes birdie putt on No. 3 at John Deere

