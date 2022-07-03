Mark Hubbard shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the John Deere Classic

In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Mark Hubbard hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 13th at 13 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 17 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hubbard's 142 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Hubbard's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Hubbard had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.

Hubbard got a double bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

At the 569-yard par-5 17th, Hubbard got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hubbard to 2 under for the round.