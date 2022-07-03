Lee Hodges shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the John Deere Classic

Lee Hodges hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his round tied for 44th at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 20 under; Denny McCarthy, Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Michael Gligic is in 6th at 15 under.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Hodges hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hodges had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Hodges hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hodges's 110 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 4 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Hodges's tee shot went 183 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 4 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Hodges chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 2 under for the round.