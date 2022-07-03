Kramer Hickok shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the John Deere Classic

Kramer Hickok hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his round in 63rd at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 20 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 17 under; and Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, and Callum Tarren are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Hickok hit his 201 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Hickok's tee shot went 201 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to even for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 15th, Hickok chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 158-yard par-3 16th green, Hickok suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hickok at 3 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 3 over for the round.