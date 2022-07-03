  • Kevin Streelman shoots 5-under 66 in round four of the John Deere Classic

  • In the final round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Kevin Streelman makes ace on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Streelman's 189-yard hole-in one at John Deere

