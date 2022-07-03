Kevin Streelman shoots 5-under 66 in round four of the John Deere Classic

In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Kevin Streelman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 37th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Streelman's 95 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Streelman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Streelman had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 6 under for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 5 under for the round.