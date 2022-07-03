Kelly Kraft shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the John Deere Classic

In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Kelly Kraft hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 24th at 11 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 17 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Kraft reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kraft chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Kraft's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kraft's 204 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Kraft had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Kraft hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kraft at 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Kraft got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Kraft to 1 over for the round.