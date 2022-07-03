-
Kelly Kraft shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 03, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kelly Kraft's tight approach leads to birdie on No. 13 at John Deere
In the final round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Kelly Kraft makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Kelly Kraft hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 24th at 11 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Kraft reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kraft chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Kraft's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Kraft's 204 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Kraft had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Kraft hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kraft at 1 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Kraft got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Kraft to 1 over for the round.
