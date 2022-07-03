Justin Lower shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the John Deere Classic

In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Justin Lower hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lower finished his round tied for 52nd at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 18 under; and Bo Hoag, Callum Tarren, and Michael Gligic are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Lower reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Lower's tee shot went 202 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Lower got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lower to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 2 over for the round.

After a 346 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 10th, Lower chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 1 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Lower's his second shot went 27 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.