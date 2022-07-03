Jonathan Byrd putts well in round four of the John Deere Classic

Jonathan Byrd hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Byrd finished his round tied for 46th at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Jonathan Byrd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jonathan Byrd to 1 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Byrd hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Byrd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to even for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Byrd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Byrd hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Byrd to 1 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Byrd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to even-par for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Byrd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Byrd to 4 under for the round.