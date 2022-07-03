James Hahn finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the John Deere Classic

In his final round at the John Deere Classic, James Hahn hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hahn finished his round in 68th at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Denny McCarthy, Scott Stallings, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Hahn's tee shot went 201 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 35 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hahn's 107 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to even-par for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Hahn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 2 over for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 424-yard par-4 13th, Hahn went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the green leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hahn to 3 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th Hahn hit his tee shot 321 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to even for the round.