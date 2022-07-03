J.T. Poston shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the John Deere Classic

J.T. Poston hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 21 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day in 1st at 21 under; Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 17 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Poston had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Poston chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

Poston missed the green on his first shot on the 186-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Poston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Poston chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.