Hayden Buckley rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the John Deere Classic

In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Hayden Buckley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Buckley finished his round tied for 26th at 10 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Denny McCarthy, Scott Stallings, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

At the 561-yard par-5 second, Hayden Buckley got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hayden Buckley to even-par for the round.

Buckley got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 2 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.

At the 361-yard par-4 14th, Buckley had a 313-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 16-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Buckley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Buckley to 4 under for the round.